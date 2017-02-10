President Donald Trump, watching the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in West Palm...
President Donald Trump, watching the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in West Palm Beach, plans to play golf this weekend in Jupiter Two teenagers lost at sea, the The firing of Donald Trump's campaign manager after a tiff with a reporter, Tiger Woods opening a restaurant and his international headquarters in Harbourside Place and the face-biting murders of two Martin County residents are recent events in and around Jupiter that have drawn national attention. And by the way, President Donald Trump is here this weekend to play golf with the Prime Minister of Japan at his club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan '17
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|CuriousMom
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC