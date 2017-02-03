Police: Suspect being sought after 3 ...

Police: Suspect being sought after 3 fatally shot in Jupiter

35 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Police tell local news outlets the shooting happened late Sunday in the Indian River Estates neighborhood. Investigators haven't released the names of the victims or a motive for the shooting.

