OpinionTrump plays more golf, less presidentTrump plays more golf,...
It's ironic that the same people who don't want Trump to do anything complain when he doesn't do anything. The more Trump plays golf, the less he plays president It's ironic that the same people who don't want Trump to do anything complain when he doesn't do anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC