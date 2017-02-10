More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Man living in home where 3 people were killed in Jupiter dealt d - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The man who was living in the Mohawk Street home where a triple homicide occurred had a cache of weapons and has admitted that he sold illegal drugs from the residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Following the execution of a search warrant, the complaint says police found 6 firearms, ammo, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 2 187CAT 421
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan '17 CuriousMom 5
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 11 at 3:47AM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC