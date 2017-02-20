More building happening on Indiantown...

More building happening on Indiantown Road in Jupiter

23 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

FPL has started work on building a new structure at southwest corner of Delaware Blvd. and Indiantown Road that utility officials say will speed up response time during and after emergencies.

