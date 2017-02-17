Love Street developer - for third time - submits Jupiter Inlet plan
The third Love Street plan - this one far smaller than the original - has been submitted by developer Charles Modica to turn two waterfront acres into "something that Jupiter should be." Modica, who also owns the adjacent Rustic Inn restaurant and nearby 10-acre Suni Sands property, wants to link the properties on the Jupiter Inlet into an ecotourism destination.
