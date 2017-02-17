Love Street developer - for third tim...

Love Street developer - for third time - submits Jupiter Inlet plan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The third Love Street plan - this one far smaller than the original - has been submitted by developer Charles Modica to turn two waterfront acres into "something that Jupiter should be." Modica, who also owns the adjacent Rustic Inn restaurant and nearby 10-acre Suni Sands property, wants to link the properties on the Jupiter Inlet into an ecotourism destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Sat USA Today 1
Eleanor May Reader Clot Feb 12 redheadindixie 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 2 187CAT 421
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC