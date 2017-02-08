Latest update: Jupiter triple-murder
Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms officials, with sniffing dogs, are here Wednesday morning at the scene in Jupiter of the triple murders that happened Sunday night after the Super Bowl in Jupiter River Estates. The crime scene on Mohawk Street, lined in yellow tape, will be cleared today, Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow said in a press conference Tuesday night.
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|CuriousMom
|5
