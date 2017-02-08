Jupiter town manager taking new job in North Palm Beach
Jupiter Town Manager Andy Lukasik Jupiter Town Manager Andy Lukasik smiles outside of town hall after hearing that the North Palm Beach council voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer him the job as new village manager. "I'm going to take the job," said Lukasik, 46, who has been town manager of Jupiter since 2004.
