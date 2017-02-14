Jupiter cops under fire for on-duty oral sex, other explicit behavior
Two veteran Jupiter Police sergeants could be fired for having on-duty oral sex and taking part in nude photos, where they exposed themselves while wearing uniforms, police say. A judge agreed to loosen some of the terms of Dalia Dippolito's house arrest.
