Imaging company with Nobel Prize-winning technology opens in Palm Beach County
The Max Planck Florida Institute announced that Abberior Instruments America, which makes imaging equipment using Nobel Prize-winning technology, will open its U.S. headquarters at MPFI's Jupiter facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan '17
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC