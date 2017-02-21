Here's spring classes Jupiter's Lifel...

Here's spring classes Jupiter's Lifelong Learning Society

Florida Atlantic University's Lifelong Learning Society Jupiter has announced its course offerings for the spring semester, which begins Wednesday, March 15. For more information about the Lifelong Learning Society or to receive a course catalog, call 561-799-8547 or visit www.fau.edu/llsjupiter . Taught by FAU professors and distinguished guest lecturers, course offerings include foreign policy, political science, film, music, art history and literature.

