Funeral planned today for Sean Henry, one of Jupiter shooting victims
A Celebration of Life for Sean P. Henry, 26, of Jupiter, one of the three victims in the Feb. 5 shooting in Jupiter, is planned for Monday, Feb. 13 at The JupiterFIRST Church. Henry, Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville were killed in the shooting, which was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at a home on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street in the Jupiter River Estates neighborhood, north of Toney Penna Drive and east of Maplewood Drive, in Jupiter.
