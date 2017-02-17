Friday, February 17th, 2017
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Jupiter, Florida Police Sergeants Jason Vansteenburgh and Amy Walling, who could lose their badges and be fired from the force for taking part in sexual behavior while on duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
|Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Patricia F
|10
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan '17
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC