France's Fillon faces further legal process in fake work probe: report

Francois Fillon , former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, shakes hands with a supporter while attending a picnic in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 12, 2017. Supporters of Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, hold a banner as he gives a television interview in Saint-Paul as he campaigns on the French Indian Ocean island of the Reunion, February 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.