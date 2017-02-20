Expect delays later as President Trump leaves Palm Beach
President Donald Trump is slated to leave Palm Beach today, so residents should expect slowdowns at some point as his motorcade travels from Mar-a-Lago to Palm Beach International Airport. Stay with The Palm Beach Post for updates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|11 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|187CAT
|421
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
|North County Court Elderly Care
|Jan 27
|Here to Help
|1
|Palm Beach County Clerks Office
|Jan 27
|The Clerks Office
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC