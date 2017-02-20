Expect delays later as President Trum...

Expect delays later as President Trump leaves Palm Beach

President Donald Trump is slated to leave Palm Beach today, so residents should expect slowdowns at some point as his motorcade travels from Mar-a-Lago to Palm Beach International Airport. Stay with The Palm Beach Post for updates.

