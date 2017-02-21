Congressmen 'fly' F-35 fighter jet in...

Congressmen 'fly' F-35 fighter jet in Jupiter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Dozens of officials from military tech giant Lockheed Martin and the Pratt & Whitney Engine Facility showed off their F-35 Lightning II cockpit simulator to elected officials and leaders in the Palm Beach County business community on Wednesday. U.S. Representatives Brian Mast and Tom Rooney took to the virtual skies with the machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ... 5 hr The Mayor 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 23 Justice4BadCats 423
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Feb 23 Katie 6
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
Eleanor May Reader Clot Feb 12 redheadindixie 1
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 26 at 3:11AM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,162,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC