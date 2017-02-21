Congressmen 'fly' F-35 fighter jet in Jupiter
Dozens of officials from military tech giant Lockheed Martin and the Pratt & Whitney Engine Facility showed off their F-35 Lightning II cockpit simulator to elected officials and leaders in the Palm Beach County business community on Wednesday. U.S. Representatives Brian Mast and Tom Rooney took to the virtual skies with the machine.
