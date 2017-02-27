Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Check to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society
West Palm Beach, FL- In a recent ceremony, Braman Motorcars General Manager, Stephen Grossman presented the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society President/CEO, Andrew Aiken with a $25,000 check as part of a multi-year commitment in support of the Zoo's mission to provide quality care and a natural habitat for the four Malayan tigers that call Palm Beach Zoo home. "We thank lead corporate sponsor Braman Motorcars Palm Beach & Jupiter for their multi-year commitment which helped us double the size of the original exhibit, as well as, the amount of behind-the-scenes space for tiger housing" said Andrew Aiken, Zoo President and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Feb 23
|Katie
|6
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Eleanor May Reader Clot
|Feb 12
|redheadindixie
|1
|Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek...
|Jan 29
|Training OFC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC