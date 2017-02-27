Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Che...

Braman Motorcars Presents $25,000 Check to the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL- In a recent ceremony, Braman Motorcars General Manager, Stephen Grossman presented the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society President/CEO, Andrew Aiken with a $25,000 check as part of a multi-year commitment in support of the Zoo's mission to provide quality care and a natural habitat for the four Malayan tigers that call Palm Beach Zoo home. "We thank lead corporate sponsor Braman Motorcars Palm Beach & Jupiter for their multi-year commitment which helped us double the size of the original exhibit, as well as, the amount of behind-the-scenes space for tiger housing" said Andrew Aiken, Zoo President and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ... Feb 26 The Mayor 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 23 Justice4BadCats 423
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Feb 23 Katie 6
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
Eleanor May Reader Clot Feb 12 redheadindixie 1
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 28 at 3:51PM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC