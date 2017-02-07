Benefit planned Thursday for families of Jupiter shootings
Proceeds from an auction planned Thursday at 7 pm at a Jupiter restaurant will go to the families of the three shooting victims. The auction is planned at Craft Bar Kitchen in Burt Reynolds Plaza on the north side of Indiantown Rd, just west of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.
