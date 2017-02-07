ATF officers, sniffing dogs search Jupiter fatal shootings site
Sean Henry, who was fatally shot in Jupiter on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, is seen here in Haiti, where he did mission work at an orphanage in early 2017. Federal investigators Wednesday morning searched the home where three people in their 20s were killed late Sunday in the aftermath of a Super Bowl party.
