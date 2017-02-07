2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter tri...

2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

Monday

They were identified as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter. The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the three victims were found dead at the scene.

Start the conversation

