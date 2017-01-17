Wyndham Grand Comes Ashore In Clearwater Beach

Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels, is making waves and defining approachable luxury in Florida with the opening of its latest resort destination, the new-construction, 343-room Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. The striking two-tower resort, owned by Florida philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel and managed by Wyndham Hotel Group, sits just steps from Pier 60 and the white sands of Clearwater Beach, named the best beach in the U.S. It offers direct Gulf Coast views, signature dining, contemporary decor, and more than 22,000 square feet of event space - including the Dunes Ballroom, the largest in Pinellas County - for memorable meetings and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.