Wyndham Grand Comes Ashore In Clearwa...

Wyndham Grand Comes Ashore In Clearwater Beach

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels, is making waves and defining approachable luxury in Florida with the opening of its latest resort destination, the new-construction, 343-room Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach. The striking two-tower resort, owned by Florida philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel and managed by Wyndham Hotel Group, sits just steps from Pier 60 and the white sands of Clearwater Beach, named the best beach in the U.S. It offers direct Gulf Coast views, signature dining, contemporary decor, and more than 22,000 square feet of event space - including the Dunes Ballroom, the largest in Pinellas County - for memorable meetings and events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Jan 2 no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC