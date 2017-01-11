Women suspected of Walmart robbery so...

Women suspected of Walmart robbery sought

Friday Jan 6

The Jupiter Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to identify four individuals responsible for stealing several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 2144 West Indiantown Road. The Jupiter Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to identify four individuals responsible for stealing several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 2144 West Indiantown Road.

