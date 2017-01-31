What's going on at Suni Sands in Jupiter?
Bicycle riders and motorists on A1A in Jupiter may be wondering what's with all those trucks and torn up concrete at the now-closed Suni Sands Mobile Home Park. The torn up concrete is from the platforms being demolished that were underneath the about 100 mobile homes that have been removed from the 10-acre park fronting the Jupiter Inlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
