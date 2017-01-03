Waterspouts possible today, cold fronts to follow
The National Weather Service in Miami is warning of the possibility for waterspouts to form off Palm Beach County's coast today as light winds and warm rising air mix. A marine weather statement issued at 8:56 a.m. said boaters should be alert for showers from Jupiter to Deerfield Beach that could whip up the watery tornadoes.
