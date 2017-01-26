US Senator blasts German institute for hosting pro-Hezbollah speaker
Finkelstein is banned from entering Israel for ten years because of his advocacy for Hezbollah-a US and EU classified terrorist organization. Former presidential candidate and US Senator Marc Rubio slammed the German Max Planck Institute on Sunday for providing a platform to the pro-Hezbollah activist Norman Finkelstein who is slated to give a talk sympathetic to Hamas at the organization in the city of Halle.
