US Senator blasts German institute fo...

US Senator blasts German institute for hosting pro-Hezbollah speaker

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Finkelstein is banned from entering Israel for ten years because of his advocacy for Hezbollah-a US and EU classified terrorist organization. Former presidential candidate and US Senator Marc Rubio slammed the German Max Planck Institute on Sunday for providing a platform to the pro-Hezbollah activist Norman Finkelstein who is slated to give a talk sympathetic to Hamas at the organization in the city of Halle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach County Clerks Office 5 hr The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) 5 hr Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC