Tikva Children's Home launches Holocaust survivor initiative

The Tikva Children's Home in the Ukrainian city, which has helped 1,500 Jewish children since its inception in 1996, will be reaching out to the estimated 3,000 aging Holocaust survivors living below the poverty line in Odessa and its environs. They lived through the Holocaust; however, they are ineligible for funds provided by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany because they do not meet its criteria.

