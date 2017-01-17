Teen killed in Jupiter Farms crash

Teen killed in Jupiter Farms crash

Sunday

Palm Beach County Rescue crews says the victim, 17-year-old Liam Maclachlan, was deceased when they arrived at the scene. PBSO says Maclachlan was traveling southbound on Alexander Lane when his Yamaha R110 off-road motorcycle crashed into the front of a Ford F-250.

