Standoff situation in Jupiter Farms

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the homeowner at the center a stand-off in Jupiter Farms as 55-year-old Sonya Gaskell. PBSO confirmed their dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from a resident in the 16300 block of Alexander Run stating that her neighbor armed with a firearm just pointed and discharged the firearm at her.

