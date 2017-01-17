Standoff situation in Jupiter Farms

Standoff situation in Jupiter Farms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the homeowner at the center a stand-off in Jupiter Farms as 55-year-old Sonya Gaskell. PBSO confirmed their dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from a resident in the 16300 block of Alexander Run stating that her neighbor armed with a firearm just pointed and discharged the firearm at her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Jan 2 no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC