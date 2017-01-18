Six file for March 14 town council election in Jupiter
Six candidates, including four challengers and two incumbents, have filed to run for the Jupiter town council election scheduled for March 14. Candidates must live in the district where they are running, be registered to vote and have lived in the town at least six months The First District and Second District seats are open. Terms are three years.
