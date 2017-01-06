Retail/office center near Palm Beach ...

Retail/office center near Palm Beach County coastline sells for $10.4M

1 hr ago

Loggerhead Plaza, a retail and office center across from the ocean in Juno Beach, sold for $10.39 million.

