Restoration work underway on Jupiter ...

Restoration work underway on Jupiter Lighthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WPTV Local News

Conservationists are delicately restoring the oldest Palm Beach County landmark, the Jupiter Lighthouse, which turns 157-years-old this month. Ask anyone, the view from the top is magnificent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North County Court Elderly Care 13 hr Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Fri The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Fri Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC