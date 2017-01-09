Possible exit of Jupiter town manager...

Possible exit of Jupiter town manager is subject of special town council meet

Monday Jan 9

The possible departure of Town Manager Andrew Lukasik is the subject of a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jupiter town hall. Lukasik, Jupiter's town manager for more than a decade, is one of the five finalists to be village manager in North Palm Beach.

