Possible exit of Jupiter town manager is subject of special town council meet
The possible departure of Town Manager Andrew Lukasik is the subject of a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jupiter town hall. Lukasik, Jupiter's town manager for more than a decade, is one of the five finalists to be village manager in North Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|17 hr
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Wed
|CuriousMom
|5
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|19
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer...
|Jan 2
|no money to lie
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC