Photo Flash: Malts Jupiter Theatre Presents the Producers
The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has just the solution for you this season with the hit Broadway blockbuster The Producers , set to take the Theatre by storm January 10 through 29. Winner of 12 Tony Awards, The Producers combines Mel B rooks ' humor with the magic of Broadway to create an outrageously funny adventure. The smash hit musical follows the story of a down-on-his-luck producer and his accountant who decide to take a chance on Broadway with a brand-new show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Wed
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Wed
|CuriousMom
|5
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|19
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer...
|Jan 2
|no money to lie
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC