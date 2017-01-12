Photo Flash: Malts Jupiter Theatre Pr...

Photo Flash: Malts Jupiter Theatre Presents the Producers

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has just the solution for you this season with the hit Broadway blockbuster The Producers , set to take the Theatre by storm January 10 through 29. Winner of 12 Tony Awards, The Producers combines Mel B rooks ' humor with the magic of Broadway to create an outrageously funny adventure. The smash hit musical follows the story of a down-on-his-luck producer and his accountant who decide to take a chance on Broadway with a brand-new show.

