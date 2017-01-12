PBC wants to sink submarine off Jupit...

PBC wants to sink submarine off Jupiter coast

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Six months after his last news conference, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to answer reporters' questions on Russia's role in election year hacking and how he will cut his business ties. In a combative and freewheeling news conference, President-elect Donald Trump said for the first time Wednesday that he accepts Russia was behind the election year hacking of Democrats that roiled the White House race.... Sheriff's officials say an 83-year-old Florida man fatally shot a woman after her daughter and brother-in-law knocked on his front door while searching for a missing dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Jan 8 Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Jan 2 no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 15 at 3:08PM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC