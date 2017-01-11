Palm Beach OKs Plan to Sink Cold War ...

Palm Beach OKs Plan to Sink Cold War Sub for Artificial Reef

Palm Beach County approved a $1 million contract to sink the retired USS Clamagore submarine to create an offshore artificial reef. Commissioners unanimously voted to move forward in a contract with CRB Geological and Evironmental Services to sink the Cold War naval vessel in the waters off Jupiter/Juno Beach.

