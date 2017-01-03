North Carolina diver goes face-to-face with an enormous shark in stunning photo

Cassie Jensen was diving off the shore of Jupiter, Florida in search for the large Tiger shark known as DJenny Cassie says in order to get so close to the shark the diver must make a gradual bond with it-gaining trust This is the incredible moment a diver comes to face-to-face with a deadly shark with nothing but her swimsuit for protection. Cassie Jensen, 27, from North Carolina, caught the attention of the Tiger shark, known as DJenny, three miles off the shore of Jupiter, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.