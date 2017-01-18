New townhouses coming to Jupiter alon...

New townhouses coming to Jupiter along Intracoastal Waterway

10 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Unanimous approval to build a 35-unit townhouse development on the Intracoastal Waterway was given Tuesday by the town council. Prices for the units at Water Pointe, each about 1,500 square feet, should start at about $400,000-$500,000, according to local Realtors and developers.

Jupiter, FL

