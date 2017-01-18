Maltz Jupiter's Me and My Girl, Zoetic Stage's After and...

An old-fashioned, splashy musical about a working-class Londoner who discovers he's nobility and a world premiere play about the consequences of bullying received the most nominations in the musical and play categories when the nominations were announced for the 41st annual Carbonell Awards, which honors excellence in theater in South Florida. Me and My Girl, produced by Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, led the musical category with 10 nominations.

