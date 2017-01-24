Maltz Jupiter Theatre Announces 2017-18 Season of Shows
The 2017/18 season will begin with Born Yesterday , a deliciously funny American screwball comedy about a corrupt tycoon schemes to transform his girlfriend from flashy to classy - only to realize she has more smarts than he expected. We continue with the South Florida regional premiere of Disney Newsies The Musical , an explosion of dance and epic tale of newsboys who ban together to take on the biggest names in New York media.
