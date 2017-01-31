Jupiter town manager to find out if he has a new job on Feb. 7
Andrew Lukasik, town manager of Jupiter since 2004, is scheduled to find out if he will be offered the new job as North Palm Beach Village Manager on Feb. 7. The 6 p.m. meeting at village hall is scheduled for the council to decide among the three finalists for the position. The other two finalists are Greg Dunham, town manager of 1,400-resident Kenly, N.C., and Caryn Gardner-Young, former city manager of 24,000-resident Parkland, in northwest Broward County.
