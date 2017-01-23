Jupiter Police warn against distraction thefts
Jupiter Police are warning residents to be careful of who they let in their home, following at least two reports of distraction thefts over the last few weeks. Police say an unknown suspect knocked on residential doors and asked the homeowner if they received a notice about their water being contaminated.
Read more at WPTV Local News.
