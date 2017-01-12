Jupiter Police Chief could be named interim town manager in Jupiter
Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow is under consideration to be interim town manager if current Town Manager Andrew Lukasik leaves the position. Lukasik is a finalist to be the new village manager in North Palm Beach.
