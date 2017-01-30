Jupiter Jubilee is Saturday, Feb. 4

The annual Jupiter Jubilee, with entertainment, civic, educational, and cultural events, is planned Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Jubilee highlights Jupiter's unique character, history, community and natural treasures. The Jubilee is a Green event, and vendors, exhibits and attendees are encouraged to recycle, re-use, and conserve.

