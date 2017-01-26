Jupiter boy, dad walk across U.S. for...

Jupiter boy, dad walk across U.S. for diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: WPTV Local News

A young Palm Beach County boy and his father are raising awareness about Type 1 Diabetes by walking from Key West to Washington state. Called Noah's March, Noah Barnes, 10, and his father started the journey on Jan. 1 and will end the walk about 4,000 miles later in Blaine, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... 14 hr Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Fri Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
Jupiter Police Dept. stance on illegal aliens (Nov '08) Jan 27 Patricia F 10
Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En... Jan 11 Chamber of Commerce 1
Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14) Jan 11 CuriousMom 5
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) Jan 8 Musikologist 19
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC