Jupiter boy, dad walk across U.S. for diabetes
A young Palm Beach County boy and his father are raising awareness about Type 1 Diabetes by walking from Key West to Washington state. Called Noah's March, Noah Barnes, 10, and his father started the journey on Jan. 1 and will end the walk about 4,000 miles later in Blaine, Wash.
