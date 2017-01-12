I Guess I'm an Angry White Man
JUPITER, Fla.-The plastic remote on my Sunbeam Electric Heated Fleece Blanket went haywire last night and made me oversleep, so I spent the day in my spaghetti-strap T-shirt and my favorite pair of wind pants from the Adidas outlet store out on Interstate 95 binge-watching the Death Wish series because I couldn't remember which movie had the scene where Charles Bronson blows away Laurence Fishburne with a perfect American Sniper-style long-distance kill shot that goes through the giant boom box Laurence is holding on his shoulder and into the lowlife gangbanger's skull. That's what we Angry White Men do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|CuriousMom
|5
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|19
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer...
|Jan 2
|no money to lie
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC