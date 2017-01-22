Football recruiting: Jupiter QB Picci...

Football recruiting: Jupiter QB Piccirilli picks Stetson; Dwyer LB Yisrael...

Sunday Jan 22

Two more Palm Beach County football recruits announced their commitments Sunday, while another shut down his recruitment on what has been a busy day in the area. Dwyer linebacker Emmanuel Yisrael announced his commitment to Florida A&M, and Jupiter quarterback Alex Piccirilli followed with a pledge to Stetson.

