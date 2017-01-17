Famous artist to create mural for Perry Cohen project in Jupiter
Shepard Fairey, the artist who created the iconic HOPE 2008 poster of President Barack Obama, plans to donate his time to create a mural for the Perry J. Cohen Foundation wetlands project at Jupiter High School.
