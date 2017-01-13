Everything's Coming Up Roses at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Annual Gala
The Maltz Jupiter Theatre invites you to its most magnificent fundraising event of the year: the Theatre's annual gala, Everything's Coming Up Roses! A celebration of the Theatre's success and a peek at what its future could be, the lavish affair will take place on Saturday, February 25, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. Led by chairman Sal Tiano and honorary chairman Michele Jacobs, the exquisite evening will take place in the newly constructed Crystal Ballroom and will honor Bonnie and Ogden White .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach County is not a Business Friendly En...
|Jan 11
|Chamber of Commerce
|1
|Lakeland Grace Academy Saved my Daughter (Mar '14)
|Jan 11
|CuriousMom
|5
|Jupiter Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|19
|Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th...
|Jan 8
|Hat Tricks
|1
|Judge Howard Coates, The Theif
|Jan 5
|Victim
|1
|Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer...
|Jan 2
|no money to lie
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC