Everything's Coming Up Roses at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Annual Gala

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre invites you to its most magnificent fundraising event of the year: the Theatre's annual gala, Everything's Coming Up Roses! A celebration of the Theatre's success and a peek at what its future could be, the lavish affair will take place on Saturday, February 25, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. Led by chairman Sal Tiano and honorary chairman Michele Jacobs, the exquisite evening will take place in the newly constructed Crystal Ballroom and will honor Bonnie and Ogden White .

