Donald Trumpa s news conference droug...

Donald Trumpa s news conference drought will (probably) end at 168 days, maybe

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Washington Post

Donald Trump spoke at a news conference at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla., on July 27. He has not held a news conference since. Donald Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN on Monday that the president-elect will probably hold a news conference Jan. 11. "I know that's the current plan," Conway said, sounding less than certain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jupiter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jupiter Music Thread (May '12) 22 hr Musikologist 19
Welcome to PBG, Home of Judge Howard Coates th... Sun Hat Tricks 1
Judge Howard Coates, The Theif Jan 5 Victim 1
News Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer... Jan 2 no money to lie 1
Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16) Dec 23 OMG 25
Almost Done Dec 21 Hunter 1
Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation Dec 13 cobice 1
See all Jupiter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jupiter Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at January 09 at 3:24PM EST

Jupiter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jupiter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Jupiter, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,960

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC