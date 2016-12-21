Donald Trump Says He Won't Rely on Co...

Donald Trump Says He Won't Rely on Computers While in Office

On the heels of the alleged Russian hacking scandal, President-elect Donald Trump says he will not rely on computers while in office. "If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way," Trump told reporters.

