Donald Trump Says He Won't Rely on Computers While in Office
On the heels of the alleged Russian hacking scandal, President-elect Donald Trump says he will not rely on computers while in office. "If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old fashioned way," Trump told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jupiter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump ditches media for golf game, offer...
|Mon
|no money to lie
|1
|Dr. Kristin Tolbert, Child Abuse Enabler (Jan '16)
|Dec 23
|OMG
|25
|Almost Done
|Dec 21
|Hunter
|1
|Jupiter Landscape Designer Recommendation
|Dec 13
|cobice
|1
|Judge Coates has new Pockets to fill.
|Dec 10
|Another Crooked J...
|1
|Catfish episode, Courtney Wolfe, Kayla and Fran...
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|1
|Courtney on tonight's Catfish Episode....Anybod... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|TRUTHTELLER
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jupiter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC